When a new restaurant opens in the Student Union, the doors of excitement and variety open. To many students, eating from the same five or six kiosks for years gets monotonous, so Wicked Eats, UNLV’s newest dining option, came around at quite possibly the perfect time.

With a fresh new look and celebrity chef Cat Cora behind it, Wicked Eats had everything it needed to be a huge hit. Unfortunately, just weeks after it’s grand opening, the experience fell flat.

Food: 2 out of 5 Stars

A fresh take on Mediterranean food adds a lot of variety to the existing line up in the SU. The concept alone made Wicked Eats quite enticing. With options like cauliflower tabouli, feta fries and avocado tzatziki, Wicked Eats’ menu easily represents a modern twist on Mediterranean street food.

The excitement that came with this new dining concept led to a monstrous let down upon actually tasting the food.

Very quickly it became apparent that their meats were entirely over salted and the couscous base lacked seasoning of any kind. Wicked Eats uses the same couple of ingredients for all of its concoctions, so the disappointment only multiplied.

The menu has two meat options, beef and chicken, and one vegetarian option, falafel. To sum up the taste of the beef, you could really just pour some salt into your hand and lick it for just about the same experience. The falafel, on the other hand, had an opposite quality of extreme blandness and dryness, with weird, random patches of spiciness.

The meat is cut quite large, so the idea of street food that’s on-the-go kind of went out the window. Each meal is really more like something you’d sit down to eat with a fork and knife, and would probably need a couple of napkins and to wash your hands after the fact. In a sense, it’s not the best for a student who’s running to class.

The other major disappointment from Wicked Eats came in the form of couscous. Because it’s such an absorbent starch, couscous can take on a lot of flavors and complement a meal very well. Sadly, at Wicked Eats, all it brings to the meal is bland relief from the over-salted meats.

While Wicked Eats definitely has some kinks to work out, the establishment offers some incredible toppings. The zucchini slaw is perfectly acidic and refreshing, bringing a lot of balance to the meal. Also, the mixture of tomato, cucumber and radish they offer brought a lot of dimensional flavor to the food. It might honestly be worth going to Wicked Eats to get some sides to put with other food.

The restaurant also provides an assortment of unique sauces that definitely make its dishes better. With so many yummy sauce options, Wicked Eats disappoints by putting a very small amount of sauce which leaves you with dry food that has small hints of flavor, but not enough to make it taste great.

Cost: 1 out of 5 stars

Mediterranean food almost always falls at a mid-to-high price point. The nearest price comparison to Wicked Eats comes from Stephano’s, which costs $14-21 for a decent-sized meal. Wicked Eats sits in the $11-14 range, which makes it easier on the wallet than Stephano’s, but the quality of the product you get really isn’t worth the price.

Experience: 4 out of 5 stars

Wicked Eats thankfully holds up when it comes to experience. To start, the stall is very well painted and decorated. It’s definitely pretty enough to send to your Snapchat streaks.

For students, the experience can very much rely on how fast the food comes, and Wicked Eats does not take long. It really only takes 30 seconds to get food from Wicked Eats and there is hardly ever a long line, so you’re looking at five minutes, maximum, to get a meal.

Lastly, Wicked Eats uses a lot of paper packaging, which is more sustainable than plastic packaging. With the massive amount of trash the SU creates daily in mind, it’s very relieving to see a new establishment come in with more sustainable packaging.

Overall: 2.5 out of 5 stars

As it is right now, the only reason to go to Wicked Eats is that the line is short. Of course, they could improve and all the food could be just as phenomenal as the toppings, but in its current state, Wicked Eats is nothing to write home about.