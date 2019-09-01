Coming off a disappointing 1-0 loss to start off the new year, the UNLV Women’s Soccer team desperately needed to get off on a better note before traveling to the East coast and dealing with the powerhouse clubs.

They did just that. UNLV paid a visit to Cal Baptist and left southern California with a 2-0 win over the Lancers.

The game was the first ever between the two schools. UNLV was not afraid to make quite the impression by scoring the contest’s only two goals in the first 25 minutes of play.

Senior forward McKenna Sullivan lasered a shot through the back of the net, assisted by sophomore Jordan Clark, to give the Rebels the early 1-0 lead at the 16th minute. Fellow senior Katie Ballou capitalized on a Cal Baptist penalty inside the box ten minutes later and scored another as UNLV went up two goals early.

From there, the Rebels shifted their playstyle to prevent, and remained strong on the defensive front as Cal Baptist turned on the heat trying to score anything. Keeper Emberly Sevilla finished the match with five saves.

“It was good to get the win on the road,” Head Coach Chris Shaw said. “The players were eager to get back on the field after last week’s game and they performed well. It’s still very early in the season, but we could already see an improvement from our first game to this one.”

The Rebels were out-shot in this game just like their first, but is understandable as the Rebels did not need to play aggressively because of the early lead.

UNLV will seek for back-to-back road wins as the club takes on Cal State Bakersfield next.