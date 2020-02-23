Women’s Suffrage historic marker to be installed in Las Vegas

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which allowed women the right to vote, the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites and the William G. Pomeroy Foundation have arranged historic markers in each U.S. state and territory to recognize significant events and people of the suffrage movement.



There will be an unveiling of a Las Vegas marker at 10 a.m. March 5 in Centennial Park. Coordinated by UNLV history professor Joanne Goodwin, the Nevada Commission for Women, Mesquite Club, Girl Scouts, United States of Women and the Women’s Research Institute of Nevada, the event will be free and open to the public.



Nevada will have five markers in total. Two have already been placed: one in Tonopah and one in Carson City. The other marker will be placed in Reno at the Nevada Equal Franchise Society’s headquarters.