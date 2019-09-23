The UNLV women’s Volleyball team split their two late week matchups losing to the Arizona State Sun Devils on September 19th, followed by defeating the Kansas Jayhawks on September 21st in the Rebel Challenge with both matches held at the Cox Pavilion.

UNLV vs Arizona State

The Scarlet and Gray made a comeback against the Sun Devils to push the match into a fifth set in which they fell short. The Rebels were outshined in almost every category by the Sun Devils, even with the Rebels starting the fifth frame with .343, their best hitting efficiency. The Sun Devils outhit the Rebels (.321-.197) and recorded more kills (60-52) but with fewer errors (16-22) and fewer attack attempts.

Although the Rebels dropped the game against Arizona State, UNLV proved to be extremely efficient.

Sophomore Mariena Hayden recorded ten kills, two aces and one block while fellow sophomore Erin Davis recorded nine kills and four blocks. Sophomore Thea Sweder recorded only nine kills in the match while Sophomore Alison French recorded eight kills and one block.

Freshmen Lauryn Burt and junior Antonette Roldaalso also shined. Burt and Rolda both record similar assist numbers: Burt had 22 to Rolda’s 20 along with seven digs from both players.

UNLV vs Kansas

The Rebels bounced back in their following game against Kansas snapping their losing streak while defeating the Jayhawks, 3-1. The Rebels stunned their Big 12 opponent by over-achieving them in all the statistics. The team outhit the Jayhawks (.179-.124) and recorded 49 kills to the Jayhawks 48. The Rebels received a plus-five advantage defensively with total blocks (18.0-13.0).

The contest consisted of 22 ties with nine lead changes as the unit was being led by Hayden.

Hayden recorded her first double-double of the season: 13 kills and 14 digs along with two aces and six blocks.

Junior Alsion French pinched in her talents with 12 kills and five blocks, while fellow junior, Macy Smith, recorded seven kills with eight blocks.

Lastly, freshmen Shelby Capplonch could not be forgotten in the match as she recorded seven kills and one ace with two blocks.

Additionally, with Hayden recording 13 kills in the Rebel Challenge, she now is in ninth place for the most kills in the program’s record book. She passed both Erin Greenwood (2006-2009) and Angie Sylvas (1997-1999) and currently has 922 kills.

Up Next

The Rebels face off against their inner-conference opponent, Wyoming, on September 26th at 5:30 p.m. Then, on September 27th, the Rebels will be back at the Cox Pavilion to face off against the 22nd ranked Colorado State Rams at 2:00 p.m.