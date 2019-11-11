CSUN is helping students get their giving on this holiday season. Every Thursday in November, CSUN is hosting #YesWeCan canned food donation drive that will benefit the UNLV Food Pantry. Students and faculty are encouraged to donate canned food or money, and in return will receive a unique UNLV shirt.

Just in one day, CSUN gained over 350 cans and $300 in donations.

“The inspiration for our event was to come together in order to make a change,” said Halley Darwin, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for CSUN. “I really wanted to tie in having students feel more Rebel-pride by getting more shirts that are affordable.”

There are three levels of donation that will earn the donor shirts. For 1 can or $1, students will receive a “Friends”-inspired Rebel shirt. For 10 cans or $10, students will receive a shirt with #YesWeCan printed in multiple languages. For 20 can or $20, students will receive an Andy Warhol-inspired canned soup shirt.

The UNLV Food Pantry helps increase food accessibility for students and staff, with assistance from CSUN and Three Square. All of the money raised for the food pantry will go toward the purchase of non-perishable goods.

Darwin believes all students should consider donating to their #YesWeCan food drive for many reasons.

“According to Three Square, about 12.8 percent of Clark County lacks food. I think we should all reflect on a time where we felt hungry, whether it be after a long day of classes or maybe even a longer duration,” she said. “How did it affect your productivity, state of mind, and overall livelihood?”

“I think if we took the time to reflect on those questions we can all find the goodness in our hearts to help effect change. We want to make sure more people are getting the food and nutrients they need, because no one deserves to go hungry,” she continued. “I think it’s really awesome how we are coming together to try and change this.”

CSUN will have a booth set up in the free speech area accepting donations from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 21.